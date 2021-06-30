Supercycle: Apple’s iPhone 12 sales cross 100 million mark within 7 months of launch

Apple’s iPhone 12 family’s cumulative global unit sales surpassed the 100 million mark in April 2021, according to Counterpoint Research’s mobile handset Market Pulse Service. The series was able to achieve this feat in the seventh month after its launch, which is two months earlier than the iPhone 11 series and virtually the same as the iPhone 6 series that helped Apple achieve its first volume supercycle at the cusp of 4G transition.

Varun Mishra for Counterpoint Research:

Exactly 14 years ago, Apple disrupted the smartphone market as the first iPhone went on sale. There has been no looking back for Apple since then. It has emerged into a powerful ecosystem of over a billion users. It is not only the largest smartphone OEM by revenue but has also set up numerous benchmarks in the smartphone industry. The latest iPhone 12 series carries forward this legacy.

With the iPhone 12 series, Apple has achieved another volume supercycle after six generations of iPhones and at the cusp of 5G transition.

In the case of the iPhone 6 series, the strong pent-up demand for larger-screen iPhones drove the sales, while for the iPhone 12 series, the addition of 5G capability and a full OLED screen attracted customers. With the ASP for Apple phones being at an all-time high, the iPhone 12 series’ volume supercycle will also lead to a revenue super-cycle breaking its own record every year.