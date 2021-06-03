Apple CEO Cook: Employees should begin returning to offices in early September

In a memo obtained by Bloomberg News, Apple CEO Tim Cook said Wednesday employees should begin returning to offices after the lengthly COVID-19 disruption in early September for at least three days a week.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
[Apple] is pushing staff to return on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at a minimum, with remote work still an option for Wednesdays and Fridays… “We are setting consistent days in the office to help us optimize our time for in-person collaboration,” he wrote. Some teams will have to be in four or five days week.
In pushing for staff to return, Cook cited the availability of vaccinations and declining coronavirus infection rates. Some employees of the Cupertino, California-based technology giant have worked from Apple offices on certain days throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands of others have been away for more than a year.
MacDailyNews Take: As if every Apple employee who’s willing and able hasn’t already been vaccinated weeks ago. So, returning to offices in September is a very conservative target. Enjoy your extended summer vacation of “remote work,” Apple employees!
In the U.S., everyone 12 years of age and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination. Those interested can find an appointment on vaccines.gov, text your zip code to 438829 (GETVAX), or call 1-800-232-0233 for more information.
