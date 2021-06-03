Apple launches new Apple Wallet webpage, redesigned Apple Pay site

Apple this week launched a new Apple Wallet webpage and redesigned the company’s Apple Pay site to highlight its growing slate of payment features and services.

Apple’s Wallet takes full advantage of the privacy and security built into iPhone, which is designed to protect your identity and keep what’s yours yours. When you make a purchase, Apple Pay uses a unique transaction code, so your card number is never shared with a merchant or put on Apple servers. And there’s no need to carry physical cards or touch buttons in stores. So it’s safe to say you’ll feel safer.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

As with other recent website updates, the new Apple Wallet and Apple Pay pages feature slick animations and graphics that tout the privacy, security, and convenience of Apple’s mobile payment platforms. The new Wallet webpage, details the types of cards and passes that can be stored on an iPhone or Apple Watch. It also offers information on the privacy and security features of the Wallet app. In addition, there’s an FAQ section at the bottom of the webpage that clarifies the difference between Apple Wallet and Apple Pay. “Apple Pay is the safe way to pay and make contactless, secure purchases in stores and on the web. Apple Wallet is the place where you store your credit or debit cards so you can use them with Apple Pay,” it reads.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Wallet is a great app for iPhone and Apple Watch as it very easily, securely, and conveniently organizes and stores your credit and debit cards, transit passes, boarding passes, tickets, car keys, rewards cards, student ID, and more — all in one place.