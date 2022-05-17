Apple delays plan to have workers return to office three days a week

Apple has yet again delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, marking the latest failure in its efforts to return to normal work.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company informed employees Tuesday that it’s delaying the requirement, which had been slated to go into effect on May 23, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. However, the company is still expecting workers to come to the office two days per week. The company said the requirement is being delayed for “the time being” and didn’t provide a new date.
Apple was set to require employees to work from the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning next week — a policy that had been controversial among some staff. Already, employees have been coming in two days a week as part of a ramp-up effort that began in April. For now, that mandate isn’t changing.
MacDailyNews Take: If Apple’s management grow any more spineless, C-suite offices will have to be converted into aquariums. Jellyfish.
Or front porches. Or cat boxes.
So, to repeat yet again, the amount of “work” that will get done on Fridays is pretty much nil. Therefore, Apple corporate employees have an implicit four-day workweek. Expect less to get done than in the pre-COVID panic days – it’s virtually guaranteed (pun intended) – until the labor market loosens and companies can once again begin requiring employees to put in a full workweek.
As we’ve written many times before throughout these endless return-to-work delays:
At some point, some Apple employee, likely someone older who unfortunately has multiple comorbidities — maybe who smokes, has asthma, is overweight, or has other risk factors — is very likely going to contract COVID-19 and die. Some lawyer will be enlisted to try to sue Apple over it. This sad scenario is virtually unavoidable. Return-to-work delays atop return-to-work delays were simply kicking the unavoidable down the road; a waste of time.
In general, human-transmissible coronaviruses do not disappear. There is no such thing as zero-COVID.
COVID-19 is here to stay. It will very likely become endemic, yet pose less danger over time. People will acquire immunity via vaccines (effectiveness TDB) and naturally as they contract and recover from variants since the partially-effective vaccines permit not only transmissibility, but also breakthrough infections. Influenza and the four human coronaviruses that cause common colds (OC43, 229E, NL63 and HKU1) are, of course, also endemic, but a combination of annual flu vaccines and acquired immunity means that sane societies tolerate the unavoidable seasonal deaths and illnesses they bring without requiring lockdowns, masks, social distancing, indefinite return-to-work delays, etc.
At which point, if ever, will some people decide that wasting away their short lives in abject fear of a bad flu (that’s now mutated into a bad cold, if that), very likely engineered by China and partially funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is an hysterical self-defeating overreaction?
Puleeze. Can the crap.
The only people who complain of having to go into the office to actually work for three whole days are, to use the scientific parlance: lazy assholes.
So, Apple’s management should collectively grow a pair and promptly extend a parting cordiality to the “Apple Together” wannabe layabouts: Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.
As we wrote nearly a year ago (!):
Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip…
Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late.
There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple.
Get back to work or get lost.
Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined.
If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.
• I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs
• Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
• “A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs
As we wrote rather presciently back at the beginning on March 9, 2020: The real virus is the panic.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
15 Comments
I have never understood the MacDailyNews take on this. Do they have information that people are less productive working from home? The stats I have read don’t show this. I, personally, would like to go back to working in person full time (currently doing a hybrid after full time online) because I find that teaching in person is more efficient and effective than online, but I never worked any less hours or slacked off while it was all zoom all the time. Anecdotally, this has been true of my colleagues in post secondary education as well. I have also heard lots of stories about people who have more regular jobs in banking and other industries that have been burned out by all the extra hours and tasks they took on while working from home. Apple seems to have been just as productive through the pandemic, so why begrudge the employees who want to reduce their commuting?
Of course MDN has no data to back up their unmitigated bilge. It’s all Trumptardian talking points and nothing more. Nothing, absolutely nothing more important than OWNING THE LIBS! It does not matter if you have to shred the constitution or tell 10,000 lies. Just own the libs!
Woke nonsense
I like cute puppies. They are are so adorable. On other front, I just ran out of Diet Coke,
need to go get some more. I like Diet Coke more than Diet Pepsi, but I like regular Pepsi more than regular Coke. I have an Uncle who likes Dr Pepper, I never understood that.
Well, one fool sure got OWNED, Original Mac User.
See the nearest mirror.
A recent study states that the more hours an individual works from home, the less productive they become. Those who worked full time (8 hours/day) at home are 70% less productive than those who go to work at the office.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ntwe.12153
Social disconnection has been shown to develop between employees working from home and office workers because working from home allows employees to distance themselves from work relationships at the office. This might result in a less cohesive organizational culture.
https://www.webofscience.com/wos/woscc/full-record/WOS:000379973100005?SID=USW2EC0A9CufovbyWQSLbELm8PGbN
For all that we’ve been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other,. Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, June 2021
For some real laughs you should stick around and check out their lack of comments for the Ukrainian war while pouting over how the poor Russians are censored. Gee with MacDonalds pulling out of Russia one has to wonder how the MDN staff are going to eat.
Meanwhile the good guys are singing words of praise success and winning.
Congratulations to the Ukraine on winning Eurovision 2022. Nice to know that the winners are coming from the free and civilized world.
I agree with MacDailyNews on the value of working together in the office vs. remote “work” and with their stance on Free Speech.
Why do you want MacDailyNews to make “comments for the Ukrainian war,” whatever that means?
MacDailyNews Take, March 1, 2022:
While we agree with Apple halting product sales [in Russia], we believe people are smarter than Apple seems to think and that propaganda can and should be seen, not censored, as it tells us more about the perpetrators and their motives than does a vacuum created by censorship.
Apple should rethink their relatively newfound knee-jerk propensity to censor. Apple should not treat their customers as if they’re stupid, unable to handle ideas or discern truth. Apple, or any other Big Tech company, should not be playing Big Brother, arbiter of “truth.”
People who are confident in their ideas and values do not need to impose silence on anyone.
• RT News: https://www.rt.com
• Sputnik News: https://sputniknews.com
As we often write, the best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net.
“As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening.” — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015
MDN is correct, as usual.
Note to addled libs: Downvoting MDN’s links to studies that support their Take does not erase them.
I wasn’t aware you could down vote anything MDN posts since they almost never post in the comment section.
It’s obvious that some Apple employees have grown lazy during the unending scamdemic.
And that Apple “leadership” lacks the balls to do what they need to do.
In sane U.S. states, we returned to normal a long, long time ago.
Kalifornia, the land of fruits and nuts, will be the last to figure it out.
If you ain’t got the balls to get them back in the office, then sell the building to Microsoft. Judging from the iOS the last few years, they won’t have far to travel.
Yeah no. I am done with wearing masks. I am done with the whole charade. I did my part early on but kiss my ass if you think I’m getting a 4th, 5th or 6th vaccine. Covid’s ALWAYS going to be here.
“Or front porches.”
Doormats.
“Or cat boxes.”
Pussies.