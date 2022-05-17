Apple adds live captions to iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple on Tuesday announced live captions are coming to iPhone, iPad, and Mac coming later this year. Meant primarily for the deaf and hard of hearing community — but, of course, anyone can use the feature — users will be able to follow along more easily with any audio content — whether they are on a phone or FaceTime call, using a video conferencing or social media app, streaming media content, or having a conversation with someone next to them.

Users will also be able to adjust font size for ease of reading. Live Captions in FaceTime attribute auto-transcribed dialogue to call participants, so group video calls will become even more convenient for users with hearing disabilities. When Live Captions are used for calls on Mac, users will have the option to type a response and have it spoken aloud in real time to others who are part of the conversation. And because Live Captions are generated on device, user information stays private and secure.

Lauren Feiner for CNBC:

It means people who are hard of hearing, or anyone who wants to watch a video with the volume off, will see text at the bottom of the screen that they can read along with. Apple said it can be used on streaming services, FaceTime calls and other video conferencing apps. Apple also introduced a new Door Detection feature that can help blind or low-vision iPhone or iPad users find doors if they’re unfamiliar with the area. The tool can also describe whether the door is open or closed and whether it can be opened by pushing, pulling or turning a knob. It uses lidar technology and machine learning to operate. Lidar is available on iPhone Pro and iPad Pro models.

