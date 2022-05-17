Apple TV+ announces second season for design docuseries ‘Home,’ set to premiere June 17th

Apple TV+ today announced that the elevated home-design docuseries “Home” has been picked up for a second season and will premiere globally on Friday, June 17th.

Apple TV+ today announced that the elevated home-design docuseries “Home” has been picked up for a second season and will premiere globally on Friday, June 17. Apple TV+ also debuted the all-new trailer for the broadly anticipated second season of the Emmy Award-nominated series, featuring new destinations and offering viewers a never-before-seen look inside the world’s most innovative homes.

Each episode in the second season of “Home” unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them around the world, including the Netherlands, South Africa, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico, Iceland and more. Through these unique stories from the homeowners, their deep intention and unique vision is unveiled in the remarkable homes they’ve created, leaving an indelible impact on those around them.

“Home” is produced for Apple by A24, and is executive produced by Matthew Weaver, Kim Rozenfeld, Ian Orefice, Alyse Walsh, Collin Orcutt, Ben Cotner, Emily Q. Osborne and Sarba Das.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with over 244 wins and more than 961 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

