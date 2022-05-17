Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple is testing a foldable iPhone with a color E Ink display

According to uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is currently testing a color E Ink display that would be used as an external screen on an upcoming foldable device.

Phillip Tracy for Gizmodo:

This is the sort of claim that would make you chuckle and shake your head, and I would have done the same had it not come from one of the few consistently reliable Apple analysts in Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, he wrote, “The color EPD [Electronic Paper Display] has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices’ must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving.”

Apple is testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for future foldable device's cover screen & tablet-like applications. The color EPD has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices' must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 17, 2022

"E Ink" in this tweet is a company name, not Electronic Ink; it's 元太科技 in Chinese.https://t.co/F9ikoX1YkU https://t.co/grHcwsglvz — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 17, 2022

Most foldable devices either don’t have an external screen or they use a standard OLED panel. The problem with the former is that you can’t use the device folded, while the latter is more convenient but drains the battery. Using color E Ink, assuming it works as well as everyone hopes, could give you some, if not most, of the functionality of an OLED panel while conserving battery life.

MacDailyNews Take: Could be just testing that goes nowhere or it could someday develop into a shipping product. regardless, more into about E Ink Gallery 3 Color ePaper:

E Ink Gallery 3 offers faster update times, improved resolution, a new front light technology that reduces #bluelight, and more! Learn more about the next generation of color #ePaper here. https://t.co/wHsLekvyDA pic.twitter.com/kkAhpuRKob — E Ink (@EInk) April 25, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]