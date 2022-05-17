Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple is testing a foldable iPhone with a color E Ink display

2 Comments

According to uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is currently testing a color E Ink display that would be used as an external screen on an upcoming foldable device.

Foldable iPhone concept (Image: EverythingApplePro)
Foldable iPhone concept (Image: EverythingApplePro)

Phillip Tracy for Gizmodo:

This is the sort of claim that would make you chuckle and shake your head, and I would have done the same had it not come from one of the few consistently reliable Apple analysts in Ming-Chi Kuo. In a tweet, he wrote, “The color EPD [Electronic Paper Display] has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices’ must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving.”

Most foldable devices either don’t have an external screen or they use a standard OLED panel. The problem with the former is that you can’t use the device folded, while the latter is more convenient but drains the battery. Using color E Ink, assuming it works as well as everyone hopes, could give you some, if not most, of the functionality of an OLED panel while conserving battery life.

MacDailyNews Take: Could be just testing that goes nowhere or it could someday develop into a shipping product. regardless, more into about E Ink Gallery 3 Color ePaper:

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]

2 Comments

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,