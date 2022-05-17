Warren Buffett scooped up 3.8 million Apple shares on the dip

Warren Buffett returned to the bull camp of stock buyers during the first quarter of 2022, buying 3.8 million shares of Apple on the dip.

Karee Venema for Kiplinger:

Berkshire Hathaway’s 13F, which was filed Monday afternoon… revealed that Buffett’s collection of stocks actually grew in number during the first three months of 2022. That was a refreshing change for Buffett followers, who watched the Oracle of Omaha and his team act as net sellers during all four quarters of 2021. Berkshire’s 13F showed the holding company spent $41.5 billion in net stock purchases in the first quarter – the most since 2008 – putting nearly 30% of its huge cash pile to work in equities over the three-month period. Buffett and his team clearly used a market dip as a chance to return to buying in 2022, with the S&P 500 down as much as 13% from its all-time high at one point during the quarter… Buffett’s buying spree included topping up his stake in blue chips Apple, which he pounced on after a three-day drop in the Dow Jones stock, buying 3.8 million shares of the tech titan. Berkshire Hathaway’s position in Apple now accounts for 42.8% of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio.

MacDailyNews Take: Smart investor, obviously.

Own Apple stock, don’t trade it. If you accumulated during the recent irrational AAPL dip into earnings, you did a very good job! – MacDailyNews, January 31, 2022

Buy Apple on the discount and own it, don’t trade it. – MacDailyNews, February 25, 2022

When the goal is to own it, not trade it, any Apple stock dip is a golden buying opportunity. – MacDailyNews, March 11, 2021

When the opportunities to own Apple stock at a discount present themselves, take them. — MacDailyNews, March 15, 2022

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]