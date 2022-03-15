Apple stock on the dip is a great buy – investment strategist

Apple stock looks like a great buy on recent weakness, says Crossmark Global Investments chief markets strategist Victoria Fernandez.

Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:

“We actually bought Apple over the last couple of weeks. I mean the name has come down tremendously. So I think you can go in and buy that name. They have such a strong balance sheet and they have a tremendous cash position,” said Fernandez.

Shares of the tech giant are off by 13% year-to-date. The stock is down about 15% from its 52-week high.

This week, the stock took a fresh hit on new COVID-19 lockdown concerns coming out of China.

One of Apple’s largest suppliers Foxconn has temporarily halted operations as the Chinese government looks to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak. It’s unclear when operations will restart.

Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance Live the shutdown is of “concern,” and could crimp Apple’s production by 1% to 2% this quarter.

Despite the angst, Apple bulls on Wall Street remain out in full force.