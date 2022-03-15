Apple stock on the dip is a great buy – investment strategist

Apple stock looks like a great buy on recent weakness, says Crossmark Global Investments chief markets strategist Victoria Fernandez.
Brian Sozzi for Yahoo Finance:
“We actually bought Apple over the last couple of weeks. I mean the name has come down tremendously. So I think you can go in and buy that name. They have such a strong balance sheet and they have a tremendous cash position,” said Fernandez.
Shares of the tech giant are off by 13% year-to-date. The stock is down about 15% from its 52-week high.
This week, the stock took a fresh hit on new COVID-19 lockdown concerns coming out of China.
One of Apple’s largest suppliers Foxconn has temporarily halted operations as the Chinese government looks to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak. It’s unclear when operations will restart.
Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives told Yahoo Finance Live the shutdown is of “concern,” and could crimp Apple’s production by 1% to 2% this quarter.
Despite the angst, Apple bulls on Wall Street remain out in full force.
MacDailyNews Take: When the opportunities to own Apple stock at a discount present themselves, take them.
The average price target for Apple stock of 44 analysts is currently $193.53.
At the end of April, Apple will report record March quarter earnings along with updates to the company’s dividend payout and share repurchase program.
We expect to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a March quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which we estimate to be less than what we experienced during the December quarter. – Apple CFO Luca Maestri, January 27, 2022
Every pullback of 3% or greater should be bought in 100 to 200 share blocks depending on your personal situation.
Simply works over time.
If you are Day/Swing/Momo trading maybe this is not for you unless you believe you have the timing of the snap back rally.
However; if you are a buy and hold investor for early retirement Apple has become virtually bulletproof….
Buy the Dips, hold the Rips, rinse, repeat…..
Yup and the low target was right around 150, spot on MDN.