CNET reviews Apple’s 5G iPhone SE: Faster than any other phone we’ve tested, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple last week announced the new iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone in an iconic design, with exceptional capabilities and performance at an incredible price.

iPhone SE comes in a compact and durable design, and together with iOS 15, delivers a seamless user experience. The new iPhone SE features impressive upgrades including the performance of A15 Bionic, which powers advanced camera capabilities and makes nearly every experience better, from photo editing to power-intensive operations like gaming and augmented reality. Along with 5G, longer battery life, and improved durability, iPhone SE comes in three stunning colors — Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Patrick Holland for CNET:

At $429, the iPhone SE (2022) is filled with an old-meets-new appeal. It’s a low-cost way for people to upgrade from an iPhone 8 (or older) who want to keep a familiar design. The new SE blends the body of an iPhone 8 with the tougher glass and processor from the iPhone 13, but it’s for those who don’t care about Face ID or MagSafe. Apple’s mix-and-match approach gives this iPhone newer features like 5G support, a longer battery life and iPhone 13-levels of performance, all while retaining the home button and the classic, user-friendly design. The SE is an extremely capable phone with a great camera and all the goodies like iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Music and access to the App Store. If you’re considering an iPhone SE, the $429 model comes with 64GB of storage. If you can stretch your budget $50 more, it’s worth upgrading to the 128GB version, especially if you plan to keep the SE for more than a couple years. Apple’s A15 Bionic chip is perhaps the biggest addition to the iPhone SE. It’s the same one in the iPhone 13 that outperforms any other phone currently sold… In benchmark tests, the SE’s scores were right in line with those from the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro. The SE had better scores than any other phone we’ve tested, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s entry-level “beginner” iPhone is faster than the best that the pretend iPhone peddlers can come up with, even though they’re charging more than double the price.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.