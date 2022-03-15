Apple Park briefly evacuated over envelope with ‘white powder substance’

Apple Park was evacuated Tuesday when an envelope with a “white powder substance” was discovered. Employees were cleared to reenter Apple Park when the substance was found not to be harmful.
According to NBC Bay Area, which published photos of hazardous materials responders at the scene in Apple Park Tuesday, only a portion of the campus was evacuated before given the all-clear. NBC cited Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Justin Stockman saying the envelope contained a “white powder substance.”
Both Apple and the local county fire department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
MacDailyNews Take: Chemystery.
11 Comments
Why are we discussing Apple Park in this forum? We should be discussing how Dementia Joe is destroying the economy!!!
Probably because it’s an Apple forum and thus covers things that are Apple orientated so you will get that on both a micro (ie specifically Apple) and macro (the economy as it affects Apple) level. I know it’s tough to grasp.
I wish everyone would stop focusing on the circus monkey and start paying attention to his owner(s). Shadow presidency. If you remove Biden via the 25th, you get another circus monkey. If you remove Harris, you get another circus monkey. Meanwhile, the acting president remains the same.
We get circus monkeys, because half the voters are no smarter than circus monkeys. Can’t expect anything else.
More than 81,000,000 circus monkeys voted for Joe. See how that turned out
Why are we discussing how Dementia Joe is destroying the economy (and more) in this forum? We should be discussing Apple Park!!
The One and Only, Mr. O has his hand involved some how.
https://babylonbee.com/news/obama-receives-nobel-prize-in-medicine-for-getting-covid
Never heard of Babylon Bee before. Apparently, it’s The Onion for our right-of-center friends. If only it was as funny (but I’ll admit comedy is in the eye (ear?) of the beholder).
The high and mighty Apple employees are disgruntled could because they had to go back in the office
Man, the threat of an anthrax attack against Apple has the trolls in a lather. Chill out, my fellow Mac lovers…
Some are concerned because it’s white.