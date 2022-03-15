Apple Park briefly evacuated over envelope with ‘white powder substance’

Apple Park was evacuated Tuesday when an envelope with a “white powder substance” was discovered. Employees were cleared to reenter Apple Park when the substance was found not to be harmful.

Ian Sherr for CNET:

According to NBC Bay Area, which published photos of hazardous materials responders at the scene in Apple Park Tuesday, only a portion of the campus was evacuated before given the all-clear. NBC cited Santa Clara County Fire Department Capt. Justin Stockman saying the envelope contained a “white powder substance.” Both Apple and the local county fire department didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

MacDailyNews Take: Chemystery.

