Apple TV+ pulls plug on ‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’ series after Jennifer Garner exits

Apple TV+ has decided not to go forward with the limited series “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. after Jennifer Garner pulled out of the project that Apple had landed with a straight-to-series order way back in 2018.

Nellie Andreeva for Deadline:

According to sources, Garner exited My Glory Was I Had Such Friends for scheduling reasons. The show has taken quite awhile to get off the ground, and the Alias alumna is currently filming another Apple TV+ limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. WBTV and Bad Robot are said to both be high on My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and intend to seek another home for it, sources said. The project is based on Amy Silverstein’s book by the same name which Bad Robot acquired in a competitive situation in 2017, shortly after the memoir’s release.

MacDailyNews Take: These things happen more than most would think. The project will eventually find a home, get a cast and crew, and get done somewhere. The need for content among broadcast, cable, and streamers is insatiable.

