Apple TV+ pulls plug on ‘My Glory Was I Had Such Friends’ series after Jennifer Garner exits

Apple TV+ has decided not to go forward with the limited series “My Glory Was I Had Such Friends,” from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Warner Bros. after Jennifer Garner pulled out of the project that Apple had landed with a straight-to-series order way back in 2018.
According to sources, Garner exited My Glory Was I Had Such Friends for scheduling reasons. The show has taken quite awhile to get off the ground, and the Alias alumna is currently filming another Apple TV+ limited series, The Last Thing He Told Me, an adaptation of Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, which is produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine.
WBTV and Bad Robot are said to both be high on My Glory Was I Had Such Friends and intend to seek another home for it, sources said. The project is based on Amy Silverstein’s book by the same name which Bad Robot acquired in a competitive situation in 2017, shortly after the memoir’s release.
MacDailyNews Take: These things happen more than most would think. The project will eventually find a home, get a cast and crew, and get done somewhere. The need for content among broadcast, cable, and streamers is insatiable.
If it’s promising material, why would they cancel before seeing if they could find a suitable replacement? Not criticizing, just curious.
Why not just recast & move forward on Apple TV?
This sort of thing happens all the time. Stars drop out, directors drop out, studio leadership changes — any or all of these things frequently cause projects to get “put into turnaround,” which means other buyers/studios can step in. Since it’s been four years since someone at Apple picked this up, it’s very likely that new managers just isn’t as keen on this project as previous execs, and felt it wasn’t worth moving ahead if they had to start all over with casting.
This sort of thing is totally business as usual at every studio. It’s why you’ll often read some big film took 10 years to get made, or was rejected by every studio in town.
Many different reasons for projects going into turnaround, but in this case, I heard thru the grapevine that Apple was really only interested in the project with Garner as the lead.