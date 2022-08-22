Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro start mass production in Q4

According to Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Cupertino’s new 14- and flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro will start mass production this Q4 and be powered with M2 processors using TSMC’s 5nm advanced node.

Ming-Chi Kuo via Twitter:

New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node.

MacDailyNews Take: MacBook Pro’s M2 Pro and M2 Max processors will be fabricated using TSMC’s 5nm advanced node. Apple’s next-gen silicon for 2023 (A17, M3) is expected to be the first to utilize TSMC’s new (crazily efficient) 3nm node.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.