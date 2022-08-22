Ming-Chi Kuo: Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M2 MacBook Pro start mass production in Q4

According to Apple uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Cupertino’s new 14- and flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro will start mass production this Q4 and be powered with M2 processors using TSMC’s 5nm advanced node.
New 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC’s guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node.
MacDailyNews Take: MacBook Pro’s M2 Pro and M2 Max processors will be fabricated using TSMC’s 5nm advanced node. Apple’s next-gen silicon for 2023 (A17, M3) is expected to be the first to utilize TSMC’s new (crazily efficient) 3nm node.
2 Comments
The announcement I’ve been waiting for since cancellation of my order loaded for bear, the magnificent MacAir. When available, pull the trigger with my Apple Credit Card on DAY ONE…
Waiting anxiously for an M2 Max 16″ MBP to replace my 2012 edition. When they say starting production in Q4, does that mean it won’t hit the market until 2023? If so, I might have to go with the M1 model.