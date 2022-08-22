Apple said to be focusing on premium iPhone 14 Pro Max production

Apple is reportedly focusing on production of the flagship, and premium-priced, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, a move which bodes well for iPhone’s Average Selling Price (ASP).

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Panel shipments indicate that Apple is focusing on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro production for when it announces the new smartphones three weeks from now, according to data shared by display analyst Ross Young. In addition, the company expects the regular models to account for higher sales after the event, especially the iPhone 14 Max.

DSCC Ross Young shared for his Super Followers on Twitter that, from June to September, iPhone 14 Pro Max [and iPhone 14 Pro [have] the highest share of panel productions with a 29% and 28% share respectively.

During this quarter, the iPhone 14 Max had the smallest share at 21% of production and 19% of shipments, although Young expects this phone to “make up a lot of ground in September.”

As usual, die-hard customers will focus on buying the Pro line, especially with the bigger iPhone 14 Pro Max version, followed by the iPhone 14 Pro, just after the September event.