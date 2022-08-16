Apple orders staff to back to work in office three days per week in bid to boost productivity

Apple has ordered staff back to the office a whole three days a week in an attempt to finally wind down COVID-era “remote work” in a bid to boost productivity.
The technology giant told employees in the Silicon Valley area they will be expected to come in on Tuesdays and Thursdays and one extra day each week, starting on September 5.
The company first started trying to launch a so-called “hybrid” work model in June last year, but it has been beset by delays. At the time of the policy’s launch, staff claimed they were being “ignored” and the policy was driving people to quit.
“Without the inclusivity that flexibility brings, many of us feel we have to choose between either a combination of our families, our well-being, and being empowered to do our best work, or being part of Apple,” employees wrote.
Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, emailed staff this week to tell them about the change.
“Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams,” he said.
Mr Cook said the move would “enhance our ability to work flexibly, while preserving the in-person collaboration that is so essential to our culture”.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple employees’ suntans, home improvement projects, and TV binge-watching are all expected to take hits, but, hey, it’s still only three days per week and Apple’s helmed by spineless squishes – Tim Cook, Deidre O’Brien, etc. – who’ve historically proven to fold at the first peep of “outrage” from a handful of lazy malcontents over actually having to do some work, so hope remains for the endless paid vacation!
This is the perfect situation for Apple to cull the “B” and “C” player dreck with whom the company has become encrusted in recent years. We can think of one former Apple CEO who would take advantage of this golden opportunity to invite these wannabe layabouts to “Go pound sand.” — MacDailyNews, May 17, 2022
The fact is that the amount of “work” that will get done on the two stupidly remaining remote days will be pretty much nil. Therefore, Apple corporate employees have an implicit three-day workweek. Expect less to get done than in the pre-COVID panic days – it’s virtually guaranteed (pun intended) – until the labor market loosens and companies can once again begin requiring employees to put in a full workweek.
Puleeze. Can the crap.
The only people who complain of having to go into the office to actually work for three whole days are, to use the scientific parlance: lazy assholes.
So, Apple’s management should collectively grow a pair and promptly extend a parting cordiality to the “Apple Together” wannabe layabouts: Don’t let the door hit your ass on the way out.
As we wrote over a year ago (!):
Employees who don’t want to return to work in person should pound sand either of their own volition or via pink slip…
Returning to offices in early September is already ridiculously late.
There are literally millions of qualified, talented, driven people who would gladly work five – gasp! – whole days a week in the office for Apple.
Get back to work or get lost.
Successful companies like Apple don’t run on layabouts who’ve already enjoyed a very lengthy year-plus extended vacation and who are now ruined.
If these employees don’t quickly wake and wise up, cut them loose, Apple. Swing the axe, don’t coddle them.
• I do not adopt softness towards others because I want to make them better. — Steve Jobs
• Some people aren’t used to an environment where excellence is expected. — Steve Jobs
• “A” players attract “A” players. “B” players attract “C” players. — Steve Jobs
A Players don’t need anyone to tell them what to do or have their axx sitting in a chair in an “office”. The modern office is dead. Apple failed at remote work. Apple should build software to make remote work better. The only people who think coming into an office makes people more productive or produces better products are old and outdated people.
Bullshit. Apple should tell every one of those lazy freeloaders to get back to work full-time, five days a week and if any of them whine, give them a foot in their ass and a shove out the door.
Vacation time is over. Put on your big boy pants and get back to work like the rest of us.
dswe is dead — Friedrich Nietzsche
Just kidding, but certainly in thinking. A blanket statement that covers every profession on Earth and only referencing A-employees, but not all age groups in various stages of development, is incredibly shortsighted and false new age.
Only three days? Snowflakes will still be crying, fine, quit! For no other reason, to keep an eye on slackers making sure they are not on Facebook, Twitter, et al, doing laundry, grilling, drinking and smoking altering substances and other reasons too numerous to mention.
MDN multiple takes SAYS IT ALL. @Bringing Knowledge said it best in comments: “Vacation time is over. Put on your big boy pants and get back to work like the rest of us.”…
If MDN snide takes say everything, then why post?
#ditzycheerleader
Well, well, the stalking troll is back again with a reading comprehension problem. I guess the difference between take and comments sections is simply too overwhelming for the mocking menace…
dswe makes a valid point, however, nobody starts as an A player. Everyone needs some coaching and development.
If Apple collaboration tools were more effective, maybe the most experienced individual contributors could work 90% remotely.
No policy is going to work for everyone in a large company. Apple leaders should get their big boy pants on and provide reasonable flexibility. Results, not work location, is what should matter. If Apple was a leading software and hardware maker that enabled mobile communications, this should not be a stretch to figure out.
The only idiots demanding that knowledge workers need to work under constant supervision 5 days a week are useless middle managers like Bringing Knowledge who don’t do what they claim to do and instead engage in office politics, wasting time on MDN when he’s supposed to be working.
Apple runs a business. A pretty damn successful one at that. They didn’t sign on to work from home and they certainly don’t get to dictate to Apple how many days they want to come into the office. They see their ability to “be productive” in their pj’s at home watching the Price Is Right being taken away and they’re whining like a toddler who doesn’t get their way.
Apple needs to tell them to either get their ass back in the office where they belong or take a pink slip and gtfo.
Oh and fyi, I’m successfully retired so I am able to peruse MDN when I please tyvm.
You are correct: results, not where you work from. A person needs to be measured by results.
I’m frankly tired of this topic. If you think you can run a successful company and have rigid in office policies then good luck to you. You will struggle to recruit and retain top talent because they have a choice. Many companies have more flexible policies.
To the person earlier saying I’m trying to apply this to everything: obviously I am not, that’s a strawman. But in the tech world, a lot of out work requires focus and concentration. All you do to a person by forcing them to come into an office is put them in a less comfortable position and waste valuable time out their day commuting.
Value is not measured by the location you are in when you add that value. In the tech industry, of all industries… and a company like Apple who are supposed to be innovative… they should be leading the charge on remote work.
It’s disgusting how people label remote workers as lazy and useless. How stupid. Like anything, you deal with non performers case by case.