Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway adds 3.9 million shares to huge Apple stake

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added nearly 4 million more Apple shares in the second quarter of 2022, according to the firm’s Form 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday. Investors who manage more than $100 million are required to disclose most securities holdings within a month and a half of the end of a quarter.

Business Insider:

The famed investor’s conglomerate scooped up about 3.9 million Apple shares in the period, lifting its stake in the iPhone maker to around 895 million shares or 5.6%. Berkshire continues to count Apple as by far its biggest holding; the position was valued at $122 billion at the end of June, accounting for about 41% of its $300 billion portfolio.

MacDailyNews Take: When Buffett moves, investors often follow, so this news bodes well for Apple shareholders.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.