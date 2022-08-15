AirPods Pro 2 expected to feature H2 chip, longer battery life, and more

In June, 52audio published images depicting the hardware design of Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 which are expected to launch before the end of the year. The case image shows built-in holes which likely exist to play an audio tone for locating a lost case using Apple’s vast Find My network.

Apple’s next-gen AirPods Pro 2 are expected to feature Apple’s H2 chip, longer battery life, and more.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Kuo did not elaborate on what benefits the new [H2] chip would provide, but given that the H1 chip powers audio-related functions, the upgraded chip in the second-generation AirPods Pro could result in improvements to sound quality, latency, active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, features powered by Siri, and more. While there haven’t been any firm rumors about the new AirPods Pro featuring longer battery life, it’s reasonable to expect improvements in this area given that nearly three years have passed since the original AirPods Pro launched. In May 2021, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that the second-generation AirPods Pro would include “updated motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking,” but the report did not provide any further details about the feature. AirPods Pro are already equipped with a motion-detecting accelerometer, and it’s possible that improvements to this sensor would allow for some fitness tracking capabilities, but Apple’s exact plans remain to be seen.

MacDailyNews Take: We expect Apple to announce AirPods Pro (2nd generation) this September, during or very close to the iPhone 14 launch event.

