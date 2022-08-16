Apple lays off 100 recruiter contractors

Apple laid off about 100 of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Workers laid off were told the cuts were made due to changes in Apple’s current business needs. Bloomberg first reported last month that the company was decelerating hiring after years of staffing up, joining many tech companies in hitting the brakes. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook confirmed during Apple’s earnings conference call that the company would be more “deliberate” in its spending — even as it keeps investing in some areas.
“We believe in investing through the downturn,” Cook told analysts. “And so we’ll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment.”
Apple is still retaining recruiters who are full-time employees, and not all of its contractors were fired as part of the move.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, there are teams at Apple that are already at least 2X overstaffed after years of runaway growth and hiring. A silver lining of a recession is the opportunity to take a more focused look at how many employees you actually need and where/who they should be in order to accomplish your goals.
7 Comments
Lets just hope it’s the ‘woke’ crown who are let go.
FJB strikes again while putting a lid on the day before noon and then heads off for yet another vacation.
Regarding MDN take, there is no silver lining when it comes to the Biden’s government. They deal with a downturn by spending more money we don’t have so they hire 87000 IRS agents to harrass certain Americans to obtain more money to piss away on more garbage governance.
But what would you expect from a 40 year government idiot, as opposed to say a person brought up in the private sector.
Totally agree.
Biden’s grifter service to HIMSELF in the political Swamp becoming a multi-millionaire on a salary of less than $180,000 a year in the Senate, began on New Castle County Council in 1970 to present day is closer to 50 years. Too long, TERM LIMITS!…
Hmmm, seems like something that happens when a recession is a reality.
Then you apparently don’t have a good grasp of the definition of recession.
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/recession.asp
For better or worse, recessions are determined on a nation-by-nation basis using a rather imprecise measure: Gross National Product. A recession is declared only when sustained downturn lasting more than 6 months occurs, which is partially due to the fact that GNP data is not easily collected real time.
Did your country’s GNP fall for the last 6 months? If you lived in the USA or practically anywhere distant from the Russian war zone, the answer is NO.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GNP
Recession is not determined by the number of contractors who work for Apple, the stock market value of your portfolio, the CPI, nor the availability of any commodities near and dear to your heart.
FYI, the recent Fed interest rate rise has the specific intention of slowing BORROWING. It has very little effect on consumer activity when many consumers have spent the last 2 years accumulating excess cash with no place to spend it.
Prices for trade goods have risen. Consumption and GNP have not.
Use data, not secondhand political narratives, to understand what is really happening in the world.
To rigidly think not hiring “contractors” isn’t relevant b/c it’s not in the recession definition, makes it hard to take your post seriously. Recruiters do what? And if they aren’t there to recruit, what happens? Why would one hire fewer employees? Combine this with Cook’s use of “Downturn” and MANY economists, the R words is hardly a stretch and has nothing, necessarily, to do with “narrative.”
Step away from rigid didactic and see the forest.
Btw, did I share my “political narratives”? Maybe you use that presumptuous retort on any/all that differ in opinion?
Please do tell…”what is really happening in the World,” oh master of the facts (data). Do you need help off your high horse?
When you fire the hirers, you can’t hire anymore until you hire more hirers.
Maybe they should fire some that got hired because the hirers didn’t hire them but rather, the same hirers that fired the real hirers hired the folks that need firing the most….nuff said.