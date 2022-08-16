Apple lays off 100 recruiter contractors

Apple laid off about 100 of its contract-based recruiters in the past week, part of a push to rein in the tech giant’s hiring and spending, Bloomberg News reports citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Workers laid off were told the cuts were made due to changes in Apple’s current business needs. Bloomberg first reported last month that the company was decelerating hiring after years of staffing up, joining many tech companies in hitting the brakes. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook confirmed during Apple’s earnings conference call that the company would be more “deliberate” in its spending — even as it keeps investing in some areas. “We believe in investing through the downturn,” Cook told analysts. “And so we’ll continue to hire people and invest in areas, but we are being more deliberate in doing so in recognition of the realities of the environment.” Apple is still retaining recruiters who are full-time employees, and not all of its contractors were fired as part of the move.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, there are teams at Apple that are already at least 2X overstaffed after years of runaway growth and hiring. A silver lining of a recession is the opportunity to take a more focused look at how many employees you actually need and where/who they should be in order to accomplish your goals.

