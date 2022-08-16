Apple employee’s job in jeopardy over viral TikTok video

A TikTok video may lead to disciplinary action for the Apple engineer who told people not to unlock stolen iPhones for the thieves.
Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:
As a secretive company, Apple has rules and guidelines that its employees must follow, in order for the iPhone maker to closely manage its public image. It appears that the policies could result in one employee losing their job at the company, after providing safety and security advice via social media.
Apple hardware engineer Paris Campbell gained overnight fame by posting to TikTok in response to a video about a stolen iPhone, and threats to the victim over the release of personal information unless she removed the Apple ID from the device.
Campbell’s video explained that the threats were minimal, as the user’s data was safe and not accessible to the thief. Campbell also explained that the threats to remove the Apple ID were so that it freed the device up for immediate resale, giving it more value to the thief than if it were kept locked and broken up for parts.
“I can’t tell you exactly how I know this information, but I can tell you that for the last six years, I’ve been a certified hardware engineer for a certain company that likes to talk about fruit,” Campbell said in her response video, before warning the user not to listen to the extortionists. “Your phone is actually useless to them, and you’re the only person that can save them, and I suggest that you don’t.”
That video went viral, wracking up 5 million views in roughly 24 hours. On Friday, Campbell received a call from a manager, telling her to remove the video or she’d be subject to disciplinary action “up to and including termination.” When she asked what would happen if she left the video up, she says the manager walked back the original comment and said he would get back to her. So far, he hasn’t.
Over the weekend, Campbell posted a second video titled “dear Apple,” where she revealed that she was an Apple employee and said she was waiting to hear if she was going to be fired. “I’ve never actually identified myself as an Apple employee until this video,” she said. “Funny thing is, though, after reviewing the social media policies… nowhere does it say I can’t identify myself as an Apple employee publicly, just that I shouldn’t do so in a way that makes the company look bad.”
MacDailyNews Note: Campbell’s TikTok videos:
@stopitparis #stitch with @Stella ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show
@stopitparis hey apple, don’t fire me #techtok #greenscreen ♬ original sound – paris campbell
This is Apple the corporation being stupid. If Jobs were around he’d go talk with her, do a TikTok with her and how it’s all cool now. She’d do a follow up and say “This guy, that’s the spirit while we are all here.” It would get major headlines, pro Apple huge and everyone moves on.
Today? Tim Cook will have no clue, some moron in HR will fire her for power trip safe and it will notch Apple one foot further into corporatism above all else…
And that’s how Apple loses it’s magic.
So Tim, go reach out to her. Get a coffee with her and make up, tell her this is Corporate HR run a mock and that she’s all cool, you’ve taken care of it, we just – clearly – don’t want thousands of Apple engineers running around starting edge up to the line of confidentiality, etc… that would be a nightmare. But overall it’s good. They make a TikTok together and it’s back to awesome time again, and Cook gets a LOT of kudos for carrying on that spirit Jobs could bring to public PR.
“If Jobs were around he’d go talk with her, do a TikTok with her and how it’s all cool now”
Then you really have no clue about Jobs. He most certainly would NOT do a video with her and most likely would have told her to get back to work or face termination.
