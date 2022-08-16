Apple supplier BOE impacted by CCP-mandated power rationing in China’s Sichuan province

No Comments

Apple supplier BOE Technology Group says in a stock market filing on Tuesday that it will “make adjustments” at its operations in China’s Sichuan province due to Chinese Communist Party-mandated power rationing in the region.

The smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone in the world, iPhone 12 mini features the advanced technology of iPhone 12 in a compact design with an immersive edge-to-edge display.
Apple’s 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini

Reuters:

The company said that it was communicating with authorities and expected “no major impact on its overall operating performance”.

It added that it has four production lines making displays for hardware devices in the region – two lines producing LCD screens, and two producing AMOLED screens. The company supplies small volumes of displays to Apple for its iPhone 13 devices and older models…

A record-setting heatwave in Sichuan province has led authorities to implement power rationing in several cities, which has subsequently caused a number of companies to cut production.

MacDailyNews Take: 🙄

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , ,