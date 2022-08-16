Apple supplier BOE impacted by CCP-mandated power rationing in China’s Sichuan province

Apple supplier BOE Technology Group says in a stock market filing on Tuesday that it will “make adjustments” at its operations in China’s Sichuan province due to Chinese Communist Party-mandated power rationing in the region.

Reuters:

The company said that it was communicating with authorities and expected “no major impact on its overall operating performance”.

It added that it has four production lines making displays for hardware devices in the region – two lines producing LCD screens, and two producing AMOLED screens. The company supplies small volumes of displays to Apple for its iPhone 13 devices and older models…

A record-setting heatwave in Sichuan province has led authorities to implement power rationing in several cities, which has subsequently caused a number of companies to cut production.