Apple TV+ Emmy-nominated ‘Severance’ editors explain cutting between two worlds

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Severance’s Emmy-nominated editors explain how they helped the characters on the Apple TV+ drama transition between their ‘innie’ and ‘outtie’ personas.

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work “innie” and personal “outie” lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.

“At the beginning of the series there’s much more separation between the transitions from the innie to outtie world, so that the viewer can get oriented with this transition,” explains editor Geoffrey Richman, who is double-nominated for the episodes “In Perpetuity,” shared with editor Erica Freed Marker, and “The We We Are.” Earlier in the season, “we spend a lot of time focusing on all the mechanics of [the innie] going to the elevator, what happens in the elevator, the change that occurs, following the outtie home and seeing how it’s a different world, dwelling on the separation between innie and outtie. As we got further and further into the episodes, we started playing more with melding those two together.” Adding that “the cast was really great,” [Marker] notes that the actors, working with director Ben Stiller, varied their performances in different takes. “The tricky part was, which direction do we want to take this? And how far do we want to calibrate it toward really evil, and how much do we want to pull back?”

