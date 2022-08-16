How would an Apple bank account work?

Technology analyst Benedict Evans recently posted via his Twitter account, “Request-for-blog-post from a fintech expert: what an Apple ‘bank account’ would look like and how the rails might work.”

Ron Shevlin for Forbes:

Alex Johnson, author of the Fintech Takes newsletter, took up the challenge and speculated that an Apple bank account would:

Utilize a combined checking & high-yield savings structure, with automated savings capabilities that can intelligently shuttle money back and forth. It would have a physical debit card with virtual one-time and subscription token capabilities and built-in BNPL financing for larger purchases. It would allow for direct deposit, and it would provide two-day early access to customers’ paychecks.

It would refund 100% of out-of-network ATM fees and would have a limited amount of PFM functionality (modeled after the Apple Card UI). I do not think that it would feature overdraft protection or paycheck advance services (that’s not Apple’s target market) and I doubt that it would include any investing capabilities (feels like a bridge too far for Apple right now).”

Itai Damtai, CEO of Unit, a banking as a service platform provider, also weighed in on Evans’ request…