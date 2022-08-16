Apple TV+ lands ‘The Family Plan’ feature film starring Mark Wahlberg

Deadline reports Tuesday that that Apple TV+ has landed “The Family Plan,” an action-comedy feature from Skydance starring Mark Wahlberg, with Simon Cellan Jones directing.

Justin Kroll for Deadline:

The partnership between Apple Original Films and Skydance Media looks to be building on its already-strong slate with another A-list star at the center of it.

The film will reunite Wahlberg with Jones following their collaboration on the upcoming Arthur the King.

Written by David Coggeshall, The Family Plan tells the story of a suburban dad who must take his family on the run when his past catches up to him. Municipal Pictures’ Stephen Levinson and Wahlberg will produce with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.