Apple’s 5W USB Power Adapter may not be long for this world

Apple’s slowest iPhone charger, the Apple 5W USB Power Adapter, is no longer available to purchase in some countries around the world.
As noted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the 5W charger is currently sold out on Apple’s online store in Japan. With a quick spot check, we found the charger is also sold out or completely removed on Apple’s online store in Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, and several other countries.
Apple continues to sell the 5W charger for $19 in the United States, as well as in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Singapore, and some other countries.
Unlike Apple’s newer USB-C chargers, the 5W charger is equipped with a USB-A port and is not capable of fast charging.
Note: Apple stopped including a charger in the box with iPhones as of the release of the iPhone 12 on October 23, 2020.
The day has passed when it made sense to buy any Apple accessories. You can get better products at better prices from 3rd parties now.
That said, there is a reason to toss out slow chargers. Even the latest batteries last for more recharge cycles if they are trickle charged instead of being hammered with aggressive charging current. The iPhone software is supposed to regulate its recharge but Apple has absolutely no incentive for your battery to last beyond the warranty period. Slow charge whenever you can using a low current charger you already own.
I hope Apple finally wakes up and ditches Lightning. USB-C isn’t perfect but it works and it would save everyone money. Unfortunately the beancounters at increasingly greedy Apple will use this as an excuse to jack up the prices of all their poorly designed unergonomic white accessories. So Apple will of course comply with charger spec but will force iOS buyers to get Lightning adapters. Market bully move…..
After years of anti-EU rhetoric from the MDN troll network, now you switch the narrative and cheer that Apple is finally joining the logical regulatory position to standardize mobile chargers (within reason).
FLIP FLOP FLIP FLOP
Somebody needs to regulate Big Tech. Since US Congress hasn’t done any real tech oversight since clamping down on Microsoft, it’s good the EU has a backbone.
Don’t you mean:
“ That said, there is a reason not to toss out slow chargers.”
Thanks for the correction.
“ After years of anti-EU rhetoric”…
Well they are socialists who believe more govt is the solution to everything.
USB-C is a totally effed standard, your cable could be USB 2, or 3, support this or that standard etc
The only good thing about USB-C is the connector.
That’s it.
The rest is a nightmare.
I hope your iPhone never melts from a dodgy cable.
This is nothing more than an elite power grab.
Once again the powerful take the little guy out, toss him aside and make way for their well connected friends.
“Hey Babe, I’ve got a bigger, faster XXXformer that can take care of you anywhere you plug it in….so….what do you say? Let me juice you up!”