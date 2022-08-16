Apple’s 5W USB Power Adapter may not be long for this world

Apple’s slowest iPhone charger, the Apple 5W USB Power Adapter, is no longer available to purchase in some countries around the world.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

As noted by Japanese blog Mac Otakara, the 5W charger is currently sold out on Apple’s online store in Japan. With a quick spot check, we found the charger is also sold out or completely removed on Apple’s online store in Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, and several other countries.

Apple continues to sell the 5W charger for $19 in the United States, as well as in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Singapore, and some other countries.

Unlike Apple’s newer USB-C chargers, the 5W charger is equipped with a USB-A port and is not capable of fast charging.