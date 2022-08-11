Apple expected to launch foldable iPhone in 2024 or 2025 – analyst

In a move that will begin to take foldable smartphones mainstream, Counterpoint senior analyst Jene Park expects Apple to release a foldable iPhone in 2024 or 2025.

Reuters:

Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest high-end foldable smartphones on Wednesday, keeping prices at the same level as last year’s in a bid to cement its leadership in an expanding niche market. The smartphone maker priced its clamshell Galaxy Z Flip4 at $999.99, and the 5G-enabled top-line Galaxy Z Fold4 with a 7.6-inch main screen to start at $1,799.99 in the United States, the same as the launch prices of last year’s models. Counterpoint Research forecast global shipments of foldable smartphones to grow to 16 million units this year, just 1.2% of the 1.36 billion smartphone shipments forecast… “Foldables have helped Samsung differentiate itself… Apple will be Samsung’s key competitor in the future and we expect a foldable to be released from Apple in either 2024 or 2025,” said Counterpoint senior analyst Jene Park.

MacDailyNews Take: In May 2021, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note to investors that Apple is working to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone featuring a QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023.

The foldable smartphone market is not a market until the creator of the modern smartphone enters the field – which it will quickly dominate.

As with fingerprint and facial recognition, when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, then foldable smartphones will have been done right. — MacDailyNews, January 17, 2019

We’ll see a mess of weird attempts before Apple shows how it’s to be done, as usual. — MacDailyNews, January 23, 2019

If and when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, they’ll be showing the world how it should be done and what to copy going forward. As usual. — MacDailyNews, February 27, 2019

