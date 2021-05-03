Ming-Chi Kuo : Apple to debut 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today in a note to investors that Apple is working to launch an 8-inch foldable iPhone featuring a QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023.
Kuo predicts that foldable smartphones will become a “must-have” for all major smartphone brands and will boost the next “super replacement cycle” for high-end models, and he believes Apple is well positioned to be the “biggest winner” in the foldable device trend. Apple will ship 15 to 20 million foldable iPhones in 2023, according to Kuo.
Based on our latest industry survey, we forecast that Apple will likely launch a foldable iPhone with an 8-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display in 2023, with SDC as the exclusive display supplier and Samsung Foundry as the exclusive DDI foundry provider. Based on Apple’s requested capacity plan, we predict that the foldable iPhone shipments will reach 15-20 million units in 2023. We expect that the foldable iPhone will adopt TPK’s silver nanowire touch solution because of its several advantages over SDC’s Y-Octa technology…
Future foldable devices will require touch technology that supports multiple folds (vs. only a single fold in current foldable smartphones), rollable, medium to large size display, and durability. When comparing the advantages of the above specifications, the silver nanowire is similar or superior to SDC’s Y-Octa. — [Ming-Chi Kuo]
Kuo says that Apple is already using silver nanowire for the touch interface of the HomePod, allowing Apple to “master the technology” at a lower cost using small volume production.
MacDailyNews Take: And, with Apple’s move to Apple Silicon across all devices, the possibility of a foldable device with the power of a Mac is very, very real.
5 Comments
Foldable? Really? Gimmicks for gimmicks sake…. I have zero interest in such a gimmick…..
Yeah, no way would anyone want a pocket device that doubles screen size on demand and halves it again without any loss in weight or functionality.
TBH, the only good argument against foldable and rollable mini-tablets is Apple Glasses, which will simulate an on-demand screen anywhere you want of any size. Yet, this is 5-8 years away, so Apple could get a good 3 years out of foldable/rollables, plus the inertia as people become accustomed to wearing the glasses.
I’m curious as to whether Kuo believes Liquidmetal will be used for the hinges.
Well, Apple has to maintain or even jack up the price higher when this whole category (smartphone) is maturing. Always up and up and away…..
And, Apple is now even the follower of these gimmicky ideas year after year. If Apple is still staying mostly as a phone company, lead the way, nt being the follower all the time.
Sad indeed…
It’s all a scam to force users to buy new phones (cause the screen wears out faster) every year or two.
Makes more sense to turn iPad Air and/or Mini foldable.
Apple first!