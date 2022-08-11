Apple inks deal with Futuro Studios to boost in-house podcasts

Apple has signed a deal with Pulitzer Prize-winning Futuro Studios and is holding talks with other companies about additional deals as it steps up spending on original podcasts.

Ashley Carman and Lucas Shaw for Bloomberg News:

The iPhone maker is looking to add original content to its Podcasts app that it hopes could eventually turn into shows on its Apple TV+ service. The deal — an agreement with Futuro Studios, the maker of the criminal-justice series “Suave” — will fund development and production of podcasts, according to people familiar with the situation. In exchange, Apple will have the first chance to turn any podcast into a film or TV show.

The company has discussed similar arrangements with other studios and spent up to $10 million on the push so far, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Apple has already announced podcasts with At Will Media, Campside Media, Jigsaw Productions and Pineapple Street Studios.

The investments have been led by Apple’s TV studio, rather than its podcast division. Despite being one of the biggest distributors of audio in the world, the company’s podcasting unit has avoided funding individual shows or buying networks because it wants to be seen as a neutral platform.