Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first in the U.S.

Apple employees at a Baltimore-area (Towson) store have voted to unionize, making it the first of the company’s 270-plus stores in the United States to join a union.

Tripp Mickle and Noam Scheiber for The New York Tims:

In the election, 65 employees at Apple’s store in Towson, Md., voted in favor of being represented by the union, known as the Apple Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, while 33 voted against. It will be part of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, an industrial trade union that represents over 300,000 employees. “I applaud the courage displayed by CORE members at the Apple store in Towson for achieving this historic victory,” Robert Martinez Jr., president of IAM International, said in a statement. “They made a huge sacrifice for thousands of Apple employees across the nation who had all eyes on this election.” Tyra Reeder, a technical specialist who has worked at the Towson store a little over six months, said that she was “elated” with the outcome and that she hoped a union would help increase workers’ compensation; stabilize the store’s scheduling, which has been strained by recent Covid-19 cases; and make it easier for workers to advance within the company.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple retail workers are already, and have long been, among the highest paid retail workers around the world. It will not get easier for these employees bound under a union contract to advance, it will get much more difficult, if not impossible.

Apple Towson Town Center staffers have voted to learn their lessons the hard way.

