Apple preps next-gen Apple Pencil 3

Two newly revealed patents, spotted by Patently Apple, suggest that any new Apple Pencil (the next one would be the third iteration) is in the works.

David Phelan for Forbes:

In one [new patent], called “Touch-based input device with haptic feedback”, the user could, for example, have a palpable, tactile response in certain conditions. This could be great in a coloring app, perhaps, when your Pencil is straying beyond where it should.

This patent suggests a button could be added to the side of the Apple Pencil in future, which could mean all kinds of extra functionality.

The second patent is called “Stylus with touch input and compressive force sensors”, which is another corker of a headline.

It means something interesting, though. As well as the double-tap, new interactions will be possible, such as a slide on the side of the Pencil—arguably easier to do than a double-tap— or a squeeze on the area where the compressive force sensors reside.