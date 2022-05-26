Apple boosts starting pay for U.S. retail workers to $22 per hour

Apple is raising pay for corporate and retail workers in response to market conditions, the company said Wednesday. It will increase the starting wage for its retail employees in the U.S. to $22 per hour.

Kif Leswing fro CNBC:

“Supporting and retaining the best team members in the world enables us to deliver the best, most innovative, products and services for our customers,” an Apple representative said in a statement. “This year as part of our annual performance review process, we’re increasing our overall compensation budget.”

Apple will also raise the starting wage for its retail employees in the U.S. to $22 an hour, up from $20. Stores in certain regions may have higher starting pay, Apple said.

The increase in retail salaries was announced as Apple faces retail union drives [at a handful of U.S. stores]…

U.S. inflation hit 8.3% in April, the fastest rate in more than 40 years, while unemployment remains low at 3.6%. This combination of factors has pushed many workers, especially in high-demand fields like technology, to look for better pay or more flexible conditions at other companies.