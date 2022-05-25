Apple TV+ series ‘Prehistoric Planet’ gets raves from critics

The new Apple TV+ series “Prehistoric Planet” is receiving rave reviews and it combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”). “Prehistoric Planet” presents little-known and surprising facts of dinosaur life set against the backdrop of the environments of Cretaceous times, including coasts, deserts, freshwater, ice worlds and forests. Travel back 66 million years to when majestic dinosaurs and extraordinary creatures roamed the lands, seas and skies.

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

The review in The Guardian says, “You’ll genuinely think you’re watching real dinosaurs.” The reviewer goes on to say, “Watching Prehistoric Planet has induced in me an existential – joy/delight? – that I don’t quite know what to do with.” And the Daily Telegraph says, ”Prehistoric Planet is a stunning feat of CGI. The dinosaurs look as real as any animal you see in a wildlife documentary.” CNN says, “Prehistoric Planet weds BBC nature documentaries – complete with narrator extraordinaire David Attenborough – with the dinosaur era and conceives a fascinating hybrid, one that doesn’t require waiting around to capture footage but creates it using state-of-the-art imaging technology. The result is a five-part Apple TV+ series packed with plenty of dino might.”

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s the official trailer:

