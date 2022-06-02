Apple to improve scheduling flexibility for retail workers

Apple is making work schedules at its retail stores more flexible, part of a push to improve conditions amid a handful of unionization efforts, Bloomberg News reports citing “employees with knowledge of the plans.” The company informed staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in the coming months.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company is planning the following changes, according to the employees:

• A minimum of 12 hours in between shifts, an increase from the current minimum of 10 hours.

• A maximum of three days per week when employees can work past 8 p.m., unless they choose to work late shifts.

• Employees won’t be scheduled to work more than five days in a row, a change from a maximum of six days in a row. There could be exemptions during new product launches and holidays.

• Full-time employees will be eligible for a dedicated weekend day off for each six-month period.