EU’s anti-Apple deal on mandating USB-C charging port likely June 7th

EU countries and EU lawmakers are set to agree on USB-C as a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets, and headphones on June 7th when they meet to discuss a proposal that negatively impacts Apple, Reuters reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

The proposal for a single mobile charging port was first broached by the European Commission more than a decade ago… The trilogue next Tuesday will be the second and likely the final one between EU countries and EU lawmakers on the topic, an indication of a strong push to get a deal done, the people said. Outstanding issues include broadening the scope of the proposal to laptops, a key demand by EU lawmakers… EU lawmakers also want to include wireless charging systems to be harmonised by 2025 while EU countries and the Commission wants a longer lead-in period for technical reasons.

MacDailyNews Take: Ah, the expeditiousness of centralized government which, in this case, works in Apple’s favor. By the time they get their moronic “do something” mandate codified, iPhones won’t have ports at all.

This proposal to mandate USB-C is clearly against one company: Apple.

And it obviously freezes innovation: “This is what you must use and, at the speed we operate, it’ll be a decade plus before you’re allowed to change it, if we ever even get around to it.” So, this wasteful quasi-governmental USB-C dictate is par for the course for the European Union which comprises a whopping 5.8% of the world population.

This is just needless, slow-as-molasses, bureaucratic meddling in the market; a stick in the spokes that, in the end, will be like mandating a buggy whip with every cart sold, twenty years after the advent of the automobile.

If the EU had passed such a law when this innovation-stifling foolishness was initially proposed, we’d all still be stuck with MicroUSB today!

Regardless, as we wrote above, soon Apple’s iPhones won’t have any ports at all. As it stands even today, the Lightning port on our iPhones is a largely superfluous liquid and dust ingress point. If anything, this misguided, shortsighted EU move only hastens Apple’s move to port-free iPhones featuring even better water and dust resistance.

Years ago, in January 2018, Apple provided feedback on this issue to the European Commission:

Apple stands for innovation. Regulations that would drive conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones freeze innovation rather than encourage it. Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers. More than 1 billion Apple devices have shipped using a Lightning connector in addition to an entire ecosystem of accessory and device manufacturers who use Lightning to serve our collective customers. We want to ensure that any new legislation will not result in the shipment of any unnecessary cables or external adaptors with every device, or render obsolete the devices and accessories used by many millions of Europeans and hundreds of millions of Apple customers worldwide. This would result in an unprecedented volume of electronic waste and greatly inconvenience users. To be forced to disrupt this huge market of customers will have consequences far beyond the stated aims of the Commission.

