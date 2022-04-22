Truth Social migrates to Rumble Cloud; ready to onboard millions of users

The free speech video platform Rumble on Friday announced that Truth Social, the social media platform created by the Trump Media & Technology Group, has successfully migrated its website and mobile applications to Rumble’s cloud infrastructure.

Rumble says that this migration will enable the Truth Social platform to scale significantly. Truth Social’s move also marks the first significant customer to onboard with Rumble’s cloud services business.

“We are excited to partner with one of the fastest-growing social media companies on the internet. Providing top-notch cloud infrastructure is essential, and Truth Social users will start to see the fruits of our efforts immediately,” said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski in a statement to the media.

Rumble bills itself as “a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture.” Rumble’s mission is “to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again.”

“Yesterday, Truth Social and Rumble took a major stride toward rescuing the internet from the grip of the Big Tech tyrants. Our teams have worked tirelessly to realize this great endeavor. Rumble’s cloud infrastructure is second to none and will be the backbone for the restoration of free speech online for ages to come,” said CEO of TMTG Devin Nunes in a statement.

Trump Media & Technology Group is a social media and technology company. Truth Social, TMTG’s social media platform, calls itself “a Big Tech alternative that seeks to create a free-speech haven without viewpoint discrimination or oppressive censorship.”

Giulia Carbonaro for Newsweek:

In an official message shared by the app’s technical support, the upgrades are scheduled for Friday morning from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. ET. “For several minutes during that window, new truths will not be able to be posted, while read access will remain continuously available,” the statement reads, before thanking users for their “understanding and patience” as the team continues to “refine” the app. On the day the app launched, February 21, Truth Social was one of the most downloaded apps on Apple’s App Store, as reported by CNBC. However, the massive demand was met by the inability of the platform to support such an overwhelming interest. Six weeks since the launch of the social media app, BBC journalist James Clayton reported that almost 1.5 million people were still unable to join the platform and remained stuck on the waiting list. The app is still only available for Apple products and not for Android devices…

MacDailyNews Take: Android settlers. Forever waiting for lowest common denominator ports of iOS apps.

