Apple discontinues macOS Server

As of April 21, 2022, Apple has discontinued macOS Server. Existing macOS Server customers can continue to download and use the app with macOS Monterey.

The most popular server features — Caching Server, File Sharing Server, and Time Machine Server – are bundled with every installation of macOS High Sierra and later, so that even more customers have access to these essential services at no extra cost.

MacDailyNews Note: To help you migrate from Profile Manager to other MDM solutions, learn about choosing an MDM solution and planning your MDM migration via Apple Support.

