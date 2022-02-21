President Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

Forner U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media app, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday on Apple’s App Store and quickly became the top free app available on Apple’s App Store.
Kenneth Li, Julia Love, and Helen Coster for Reuters:
The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. Truth Social was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app.
Many users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist with a message: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”
Led by former Republican U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, joins a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on more established platforms.
“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Nunes said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo. “Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States,” he added…
TMTG is planning to list in New York through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) and stands to receive $293 million in cash that DWAC holds in a trust, assuming no DWAC shareholder redeems their shares, TMTG said in an Oct. 21 press release.
Additionally, in December TMTG raised $1 billion committed financing from private investors; that money also will not be available until the DWAC deal closes.
MacDailyNews Note: Today is Washington’s Birthday in the U.S.A., a federal holiday and, as such, the U.S. markets are closed for the day. We will resume our normal posting schedule tomorrow.
Washington’s Farewell Address, September 19, 1796
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]
33 Comments
It’s been overwhelmed since it launched. Can’t get the verification email.
Must be millions trying to get in
Sounds right. 75 million voters for Trump and the growing numbers of disenfranchised Democrats who WOKE to the fact Biden is the worst president in U.S. history, sorry to say…
Don’t worry! That crap can wait
I already have an account, but the system is obviously getting hit with tons of new signups right now, so it’ll be awhile before it’s working smoothly.
Hope you enjoy it when it’s working.
So sad to see you go.
Don’t let the door hit you on the butt on your way out of here.
Hey Skellum, why don’t you give yourself an uppercut? You richly deserve it, you are the type of guy that has earned several dozen of them. Congratulations!
At First Ukraine, then America . . . Don’t let the door hit your a** on the way out.
BTW – When is your trial?
So happy now the rest of us don’t have to listen to all that “truth” from the “biggest loser.” So much losing!
You are absolutely correct! Isn’t it wonderful to live in the free (for now) USA where you can choose what you want/ don’t want to listen to? You are free to believe whatever you want… true or not? Write what you want when you want! Love that delicious freedom, baby!
Disclaimer:
May not apply to “unacceptable views.”
Not suitable for overly sensitive people.
You must be thrilled with Bidens pushing for a war, forcing farmers to burn their crops, not helping people of color,
This is a classic oxymoron
Ah but a ‘truth’repeated – would that be a Truth ‘truth’ reTruthed. It all makes sense now 😳😳
The clueless and brainless Leftists never learn…
Truth-free Social.
No doubt popular with all the acolytes here at MDN…
Carol Sounds like you downloaded the app for your analysis to be Biden pushing for war OMG
Looked at all the cuckroaches climbing up the pipe to get a taste from the source of the sewage LMAOOO
What a country! Skellum, you have the right to be a fucking idiot and to do incredibly stupid things. And we have the right to tell you are a fucking idiot. What a country!
When lies become “truth” and Biff Tannen to dream of sitting again on its trone… Pathetic!
You mean like sleepy Joe won the election without fraud “truth”?
If by truth, you mean reality, then yes.
Apple’s AR/VR headset would be useless for Tony’s brain considering how he currently sees the world through those rose colored glasses he currently wears to deceive himself in his own petty augmented and virtual reality.
The reality is that dementia Joe won by fraud. That’s the ultimate truth.
Prove it.
Blue bubbles,
Green bubbles.
Can they do Orange bubbles…?
Yes they Klan!
Racist much?
AC, the notorious AppleCynic Fwit, it back, and he remains the biggest moron. Dumber than Biden, more shrill thar Commielala Harris, AC says hi to his fist giving himself an uppercut
Orange is a choice, not a race>
I would ask if you democracy much, but we know Trumpones don’t democracy at all.
🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮
Well… It’s all about choice. Remember that beliefs aren’t very good advisers when it comes to recognizing the true of the false.
Loud noises!
GW slave owner piece of nothing nice.