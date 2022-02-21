Apple hit with fifth $5.7 million fine in Dutch App Store dispute

The Dutch antitrust watchdog Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) fined Apple 5 million euros, or $5.7 million, for the fifth consecutive week on Monday over access to non-Apple payment methods for subscriptions to dating apps.

Rachel Scully for The Hill:

ACM says the tech giant is abusing its dominant market position by failing to allow application makers in the Netherlands to use other payment methods for dating apps accessible through the App Store, according to Reuters.

“We have clearly explained to Apple how they can comply,” it said in a statement, according to Reuters. “So far, however, they have refused to put forward any serious proposals.”

Apple has said it complied with the ruling by allowing the dating app makers to submit a new app with alternative payment methods enabled, Apple said in a statement. However, ACM has reportedly rejected the move as it put the burden on the app creators rather than the tech giant.

Apple said it still will charge a 27 percent commission on any in-app payments it does not process, according to Reuters.