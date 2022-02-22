Apple developing ‘Apple Car’ autopilot chip with Korean OSAT firm

Apple is in development on the chip modules and packages to be used in the “Apple Car” with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company, TheElec reports Tuesday.
Jang Keyoung Yoon for TheElec:
The project started last year and is expected to be completed in 2023, sources said.
The move coincides with Taiwan’s Foxconn reportedly planning to build a dedicated assembly line in Thailand for Apple Car, which Cupertino is rumored to be planning to launch in 2025.
The South Korean OSAT firm was working on the module for a chip that operates the autopilot function, much like those used by Tesla, sources said. Such chips, which oversee AI computations, usually integrate a neural processing unit, CPU, GPU, memory as well as camera interface among other functions.
The project with the South Korean firm has been going on short of a year, they added.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, Apple is developing standalone Apple-branded vehicles.
Apple developing a car makes perfect sense when you expect them to bring new things to the table to the table that will blown up and remake the current market. That’s what Apple does. If Apple can’t deliver paradigm shifts, then they don’t enter the market. – MacDailyNews, March 12, 2015
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.