Apple developing ‘Apple Car’ autopilot chip with Korean OSAT firm

Apple is in development on the chip modules and packages to be used in the “Apple Car” with a South Korean outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) company, TheElec reports Tuesday.

Jang Keyoung Yoon for TheElec:

The project started last year and is expected to be completed in 2023, sources said.

The move coincides with Taiwan’s Foxconn reportedly planning to build a dedicated assembly line in Thailand for Apple Car, which Cupertino is rumored to be planning to launch in 2025.

The South Korean OSAT firm was working on the module for a chip that operates the autopilot function, much like those used by Tesla, sources said. Such chips, which oversee AI computations, usually integrate a neural processing unit, CPU, GPU, memory as well as camera interface among other functions.

The project with the South Korean firm has been going on short of a year, they added.