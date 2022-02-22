President Trump-linked Digital World shares surge after Apple-exclusive Truth Social app launch

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the blank-check company backing former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, surged nearly 30% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the app climbed the charts after its Sunday debut on Apple’s App Store.
Truth Social was the top free available app on the App Store on Tuesday.
Digital World’s shares jumped 26% to $106.44 and were on track to open at levels last seen in October, days after Digital World announced a deal to publicly list Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social.
Other stocks linked to Trump also advanced. Phunware (PHUN), hired by Trump’s 2020 Presidential re-election campaign to build a phone app, climbed 17.9%. SPAC CF Acquisition Corp VI (CFVI), which is taking video platform Rumble Inc public, added 5.4%.
MacDailyNews Note: An attempt to make an account by DailyMail.com on Tuesday morning resulted in being placed 372,378th on Truth Social’s waitlist. according to Wikipedia, over 500,000 are currently waitlisted.
Currently, Truth Social is available exclusively via Apple’s App Store for iPhone and iPod touch users.
Leftist censoring globalist filth brought this upon themselves.
Twitter’s Jack Dorsey says blocking Post’s Hunter Biden story was ‘a “total mistake.”
Twitter also locked over 200-year-old New York Post out of its account for more than two weeks over baseless charges that the exposé used hacked information — a decision Dorsey chalked up to a “process error.”
“It was literally just a process error. This was not against them in any particular way,” Dorsey told the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
Bullshit.
https://nypost.com/2021/03/25/dorsey-says-blocking-posts-hunter-biden-story-was-total-mistake/
In before all the libturd commenters:
libturd politicians are geniuses. They know exactly how to manipulate their gullible and stupid constituents.
Politicians are not the problem, the problem is the libturd voters and stupid can’t be fixed.
Reply
We love President Trump!
Politics aside, if the bad orange man can bring a good percentage of his followers over to truth social and a few other independent voices join in then Truth Social platform can put up significant active daily user numbers. Everyone is fixated on the orange man’s role, but the better question is how good is the platform and how it compares to the other social apps experiences. It’s not hard to imagine a better design, UI and algorithm(s) than the current social media leaders; facebook and twitter have no real competition and these platforms lack innovation. FB’s idea of innovation is to buy up the competition and lift ideas from Snap and tik tok. So there is a real opportunity for Truth Social to become an alternative used by hundreds of millions of people world wide if they can strike the right balance between UI, design and freedom from “progressive” political correct cancel culture. Remember, in 1996 everyone said Fox news had no shot making it, yet alone crushing CNN ratings and yet today we all see how correct those voices where.
In terms of daily active users Joe Rogen is one of the most popular individual voices in mass media. Would his audience be more likely to use Truth Social or Twitter ? Time will tell.
So an important question is how good is the platform based on its on its merits and not what the political cheerleaders say. If truth social is actually a good platform than DWAC may be is a great investment.
FORMER President Trump
Presidents keep the title for life. Yes, even him.
I’d hold off on investing until the SEC investigations are concluded. Some questionable practices were used in creating the SAC that was used to fund this venture. Why am I not surprised?
Welcome to Trump Daily News!
🤮🤮🤮🤮
I heard they were going to call it “The Biggest Loser” Network, but that name was taken. Still hard to believe one man could single-handedly lose the House, the Senate, and the presidency for his party. If that wasn’t enough, he went on to lose 60+ court challenges and 100s, if not 1000s, of recounts and audits. Even the Cyber Ninjas agree, he’s a loser. And he keeps reminding us about it with his incessant whining. Now he has his own platform to whine freely to his adoring worshippers without being censored. So much whining! So much losing! You’d think he’d be tired of it by now. I know I am.
You remind me of the idiots that say, “it must be true, it says so in Wikipedia”. I guess you didn’t hear the one about State Legislatures and the violations of the Constitution? Nor that the Supreme Court CHOSE not to address the issue. Those are facts, and they have nothing to do with the drivel that you posted.
I wouldn’t have a problem with Big Social blocking him if they applied the same standards to every user.