Apple to deliver deceptively significant upgrade in iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3

Apple is prepping a deceptively significant upgrade in iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3. It’s an improvement to iCloud Keychain, in which you can keep your passwords and other secure information updated across all of your Apple devices: Mac, iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch.

iCloud Keychain remembers things, so that you don’t have to. It auto-fills your information — like your Safari usernames and passwords, credit card numbers and expiration dates (without storing or autofilling the security code), Wi-Fi passwords, Internet accounts, and more on any Mac, iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch that you approve.

David Phelan for Forbes:

You’ll know iCloud Keychain, even if you don’t think you do. It’s the system where when you need to log into a website, you see the box turn yellow and the username and password populate the fields automatically. It’s drop-dead brilliant. Except, sometimes it only saves the password, leaving you struggling to remember what the username is next time you visit. Well, the good news is that with iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3, If you create a new password, but Safari can’t quite tell exactly which username goes with it, a pop-up menu will ask you to enter the username. It’ll say “To save this password, enter the username for your thisorthat.com account.” Simple, huh? And while it might sound like a minor change, it’s deceptively significant one and will offer a big step forward in terms of convenience.

MacDailyNews Note: One dialog box can make all the difference.

If you don’t have it on already, turn on iCloud Keychain on your Mac:

Choose Apple menu  > System Preferences Click Apple ID, then click iCloud in the sidebar. In macOS Mojave or earlier, click iCloud. Select Keychain.*

If you choose to “Approve Later” when signing into your Apple ID, you need to approve with an old passcode or from another device when prompted. If you’re unable to approve, reset your end-to-end encrypted data when prompted.

To turn on iCloud Keychain on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch:

Tap Settings, tap [your name], then choose iCloud. Tap Keychain.* Slide to turn on iCloud Keychain. You might be asked for your passcode or Apple ID password.

*On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 13 or later, or on your Mac with macOS Catalina or later, two-factor authentication is required to turn on iCloud Keychain. If you haven’t set it up yet, you’re prompted to update to two-factor authentication.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.