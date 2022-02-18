Apple’s AR/VR headset likely to come with a monthly subscription

Apple’s first generation AR/VR headset will likely target the commercial market with hardware priced in the multiple thousands of dollars with a monthly subscription service.

Jason Tsai for TrendForce:

AR/VR device shipments revised up to 14.19 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 43.9%, according to TrendForce research. Growth momentum will come from increased demand for remote interactivity stemming from the pandemic, as well as Oculus Quest 2’s price reduction strategy. Microsoft HoloLens 2 and Oculus Quest 2 are first in market share for AR and VR, respectively. TrendForce believes no other branded products have a chance at supplanting the current mainstream status of Oculus or Microsoft until at least 2023. The commercial market is dominated by the HoloLens 2 which costs more than US$1,000 and upwards of US$3,500. Since the commercial market places more emphasis on the benefits of hardware and software integration, manufacturers that dominate commercial systems, software, and platforms have the advantage. Thus, Apple has become another focus in the AR/VR device market… TrendForce states, considering hardware performance requirements and gross profit margins, Apple will likely target the commercial market and adopt the same pricing strategy as HoloLens, hardware priced in the thousands of dollars and a monthly subscription-based software solution. Overall, TrendForce believes that the launch of new products this year by Apple, Meta, and Sony may be delayed and will not add significant growth to the overall AR/VR market for the time being.

MacDailyNews Note: In January, Bloomberg News reported that Apple may be forced to delay the debut of its mixed-reality AR/VR headset saying that the company had recently informed supply-chain partners that the device probably won’t be released until 2023.

In February 2021, The Information reported that the Apple headset would display video of the real world to people wearing it with a price point around $3,000 — making the product an enterprise-focused offering, not for the consumer market.

If priced at $3,000, we expect Apple’s headset will, in part, exist as a means for developers to build the next killer AR apps for true, light, powerful Apple smartglasses for arrive as soon as 2025.

