Apple’s AR/VR headset may be delayed until 2023 amid overheating, other issues

Apple may be forced to delay the debut of its mixed-reality AR/VR headset by at least a few months, potentially delaying its first major new product since the Apple Watch in 2015, Bloomberg News reports, citing “people familiar with the situation.”

Mark Gurman, Takashi Mochizuki, and Debby Wu for Bloomberg News:

The headset — a high-end device that blends virtual and augmented reality — was targeted for an unveiling at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June, followed by a release later in the year. But development challenges related to overheating, cameras and software have made it harder to stay on track, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. That could push the announcement until the end of 2022 or later, with the product hitting shelves by 2023, the people said. The company hasn’t discussed the headset publicly, but the product has been years in the making and already delayed before… Apple had previously planned to introduce the headset in 2021 and ship it this year, according to other people with knowledge of the matter. The company has been developing the device since around 2015 and is counting on it to be the first of many headsets that could eventually replace the iPhone a decade from now… Apple recently informed supply-chain partners that the device probably won’t be released until 2023, according to the people familiar with the discussions… Apple is planning to focus its 2023 developers conference on building virtual and augmented reality apps for the device, which will have an App Store, according to the people.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, it’s important to get it right before shipping, lest you be Microsoft or Samsung.

