Analyst: All iPhone 14 models to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays, 6GB RAM, and more

Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu writes in a note to clients that all iPhone 14 models will feature ProMotion displays and 6GB RAM.

Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro and flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max introduced the most advanced display ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR with ProMotion, which supports an adaptive refresh rate from 10Hz to 120Hz, for fast frame rates when users need it and preserving battery life when they don’t. Offered in both 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, the intelligent new display leverages a more efficient OLED panel, new display engine of A15 Bionic, faster GPU performance, always-on touch coprocessor, and is custom designed to operate with iOS 15, making gestures, animations, and activities like gameplay feel faster and more responsive.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Pu previously said that iPhone 14 Pro models would be equipped with an increased 8GB of RAM, but based on a “supply chain check,” he now expects all four iPhone 14 models to be equipped with 6GB of RAM due to cost considerations. 6GB of RAM would be an increase for standard iPhone 14 models, but not for Pro models… In line with analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, Pu expects iPhone 14 Pro models to be equipped with an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera. He also claimed that iPhone 14 Pro models will start with 256GB of storage, up from 128GB. Questionably, he expects standard iPhone 14 models to start with 64GB of storage.

MacDailyNews Take: All “iPhone 14” models will start at 128GB of storage just like the iPhone 13 family.

