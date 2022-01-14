Apple TV+ earns six Writers Guild Award nominations

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) on Thursday announced the television nominees for the 2022 WGA Awards, and Apple TV+ earned six nominations across five series, including “The Morning Show,” “Ted Lasso,” “Calls,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” and “Helpsters.”

WGA Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio and promotional categories. Film nominees will be announced on January 27, followed by the awards ceremony on March 22.

In total, Apple TV+ received six WGA Award nominations for:

“The Morning Show”

• Drama Series – Written by Jeff Augustin, Brian Chamberlayne, Kerry Ehrin, Kristen Layden, Erica Lipez, Justin Matthews, Adam Milch, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Torrey Speer, Scott Troy, Ali Vingiano

• Episodic Drama – “La Amara Vita,” written by Kerry Ehrin and Scott Troy

“Ted Lasso”

• Comedy Series – Written by Jane Becker, Ashley Nicole Black, Leann Bowen, Sasha Garron, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Michael Orton-Toliver, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel

“Calls”

• Adapted Short Form New Media – Written by Fede Alvarez, Nick Cuse, Aidan Fitzgerald, Noah Gardner, Rodo Sayagues

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

• Comedy/Variety Talk Series – Head Writer: Chelsea Devantez; Writers: Kristen Acimovic, Henrik Blix, Rob Christensen, Jay Jurden, Alexa Loftus, Tocarra Mallard, Robby Slowik, Jon Stewart, Kasaun Wilson

“Helpsters”

• Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials – “Park Ranger Percy / Lizard Lizzy,” written by Annabeth Bondor-Stone, Connor White, Liz Hara

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 195 wins and 829 nominations and have recently received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, plus more.

The Morning Show

Recently renewed for a third season, “The Morning Show” is an Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning series that explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, “The Morning Show” is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds “The Morning Show” team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Ted Lasso

After garnering a record-breaking 20 nominations, freshman comedy “Ted Lasso” was recently honored with seven Emmy Awards, including Best Comedy Series. The series was also honored in 2021 with an esteemed Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling, and star Jason Sudeikis won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Additionally, the hit show received three CCA awards last year.

In “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis plays a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.

“Ted Lasso” season two made its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 23, 2021, and both seasons of “Ted Lasso” are available to stream in full on Apple TV+ via the Apple TV app.

Calls

The Emmy Award-winning “Calls” is a groundbreaking, immersive television experience based on the buzzy French series of the same name, masterfully using audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine bone-chilling short-form stories. Directed by Fede Álvarez (“Don’t Breathe”), each episode follows a darkly dramatic mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone conversations that quickly become surreal as the characters lives are thrown into growing disarray. Featuring Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Pedro Pascal, Aubrey Plaza and more, “Calls” proves that the real terror lies in one’s interpretation of what they cannot see on the screen and the unsettling places one’s imagination can take them.

The Problem with Jon Stewart

The highly anticipated new current affairs series from acclaimed host, writer, producer, director and advocate Jon Stewart takes a deep dive into some of the most enduring, deeply-entrenched issues of our time. “The Problem With Jon Stewart” is a multiple-season, single-issue series with Stewart exploring complex topics through the differing perspectives of stakeholders, experts and individuals confronting these challenges. The Apple Original series also features a companion podcast that extends the conversation from each episode, featuring staff members from across the show who bring us interviews with activists in the space, the facts on the issue, and yes, lots of jokes.

Helpsters

“Helpsters” is a Daytime Emmy Award-winning live-action preschool series from the makers of “Sesame Street,” which follows Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Preschoolers discover the power of teamwork with the engaging and encouraging Helpsters, while absorbing important lessons in pre-coding skills, self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more. Cody and “Helpsters” are called “positive, colorful, tuneful and educational” by the Parents’ Choice Foundation. “Helpsters” is created by Emmy Award-winning and Parents’ Choice Gold Medal-winning Tim McKeon (“Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends: Destination Imagination,” “Odd Squad”), who is also showrunner of the series, and is executive produced by McKeon and creative executive Kay Wilson Stallings.

MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to all of the Apple TV+ casts and crews nominated for Writers Guild Awards!

