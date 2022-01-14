Alec Baldwin will turn over his Apple iPhone in probe of movie set shooting

A lawyer for Alec Baldwin on Thursday said the actor would hand over his Apple iPhone as part of a probe into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the movie set of Western “Rust.”

Reuters:

Police in New Mexico said they had yet to receive the device.

Baldwin’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said he had reached a deal with New Mexico authorities to turn in the phone after steps were taken to protect the actor’s privacy regarding matters unrelated to the “Rust” investigation.

“Mr. Baldwin’s phone is being turned over this week for review,” Dyer said in a statement.

The Santa Fe detective leading the “Rust” investigation obtained the search warrant in December to examine text messages, emails and other information on Baldwin’s Apple iPhone.

The detective said she requested the warrant as suspects, victims and witnesses “often make and/or receive telephone calls and/or messages before, during and/or after the commission of crime(s).”