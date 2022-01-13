How large is the business opportunity for Apple’s AR glasses?

One Wall Street analyst, Evercore ISI’s Ami Daryanani, has decided to size up the business opportunity for Apple’s AR glasses.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

In a note to clients Thursday, Evercore ISI analyst Ami Daryanani said he expects Apple to introduce its first computer headset later this year. “We expect the hype into a formal launch in late 2022 to serve as a catalyst to the stock price,” Daryanani said.

An AR/VR device would enable Apple to extend its iOS platform and App Store from the iPhone to a brand-new market, he said.

In a base case scenario, Apple’s headset would have a comparable trajectory to the Apple Watch, Daryanani said. As such, it would contribute $18.1 billion in sales and 19 cents in earnings per share in its fifth year on the market, he said. That would be about 4% to 5% of estimated sales and earnings.

In a bullish scenario, the headset would follow the adoption trend of the AirPods wireless earbuds. That means it would generate $38 billion in sales and 41 cents in per-share earnings at scale, he said. In that case, it would account for about 8% of sales and earnings.