Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro may sport large glass Apple logo on rear casing for fast MagSafe charging

Apple’s next-gen iPad Pro may eschew the all-aluminum rear casing and instead feature a larger glass Apple logo, not just for branding, by to allow for fast MagSafe charging.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Previous rumors suggested that the company had been experimenting with new designs with a glass back and wireless charging. While the company still wants to bring MagSafe to the 2022 iPad Pro, 9to5Mac has learned that the rumored glass design may have been scrapped.

Sources familiar with Apple’s design plans told 9to5Mac that the company was uncertain about using glass on the back of the iPad since it is easier to damage and would make the product much more fragile…

According to our sources, the company has developed iPad Pro prototypes with a larger Apple logo (similar to the one on the new MacBook Pro), but this one is made of glass. As a result, power would be transmitted through the glass logo. The prototype also has stronger magnets to prevent accidents, and it supports charges at faster speeds than MagSafe for iPhone.