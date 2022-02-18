ISS supports Apple shareholder proposal on forced labor

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple shareholders to vote for a resolution demanding greater transparency in the company’s efforts to protect workers in its supply chain from forced labor.

Reuters:

Apple and independent third-parties audited the company’s global suppliers in 2020 and found no evidence of forced labor, its latest proxy filing said. Apple also releases reports with information on the protection of its supply-chain workers. But independent human rights investigators have reported that some Apple suppliers have participated in the Chinese government’s forced labor program in the Xinjiang region, “bringing into question the effectiveness of these policies and procedures,” ISS said in a report to investors issued Tuesday. A group of shareholders have asked Apple’s board to prepare a report on how the company protects supply-chain workers from forced labor.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple will host the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on March 4, 2022 at 9:00 am P.T. in a virtual format. You can access the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AAPL2022 on the day of the meeting. The bank, broker, or other organization that holds your Apple shares will be issuing proxy materials to you that will include a unique control number. You’ll need that unique control number to access the meeting, and vote during the meeting.

