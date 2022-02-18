Apple re-releases Academy Award Best Picture nominee ‘CODA’ for free in theaters

Apple Original Films today announced that audience favorite “CODA” will be re-released in theaters for a limited theatrical run following its history-making Academy Award nominations, including a nomination for Best Picture.

The film will be presented in major cities across the U.S. and London, free of charge and with open captions, beginning Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27, 2022, so that more theater-goers can experience the touching story of the Rossi family’s journey.

17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family – a CODA, child of deaf adults. Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant). But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo). Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams.

Heralded by critics as “an emotional powerhouse” and “impossible not to love,” “CODA” is the first motion picture starring a predominantly Deaf cast to be honored with a Best Picture Oscar nomination, and with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, “CODA” star Troy Kotsur is the first Deaf male actor to ever be nominated for an Oscar. Additionally, the film received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, marking the first for writer/director Siân Heder. “Every so often, a film comes along that strikes a deep emotional chord for audiences who celebrate its win for humanity. ‘CODA’ does just that. Siân and the amazing cast and crew of ‘CODA’ gave the world a gift with this film, and we are inspired to pass this gift on,” said Matt Dentler, Apple’s head of features.

“CODA” will be available to screen free of charge in premium theaters in major cities across the country, with three daily showtimes that will be available for audiences to attend on a first come, first served basis. Free screenings will also be available in London. All screenings of “CODA” will be open captioned. Audiences at a special showing in Los Angeles will have the opportunity to be part of a live Q&A with the cast and writer/director Siân Heder, which will have translators in ASL. Information and theater listings may be found here.

“CODA” first premiered in theaters and globally on Apple TV+ in August 2021, and prior to premiering in theaters, the beloved Apple Original film first debuted at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival where it landed an unprecedented four awards, including the Special Jury Award for Ensemble Cast, the Directing Award, the Audience Award and the Grand Jury Prize.

Since its global debut, “CODA” has received a continuous streak of acclaim and honors. In addition to three Academy Award nominations, the film was recently recognized with an AFI Award, BAFTA Award nominations, a PGA Award nomination and historic SAG Award nominations – making it the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to receive a SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. “CODA” has also earned nominations for an NAACP Image Award, and nine nominations for the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.

“CODA” is written and directed by Siân Heder, produced by Vendome Pictures and Pathé, with Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger and Jérôme Seydoux serving as producers, and Ardavan Safaee and Sarah Borch-Jacobsen as executive producers.

“CODA” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

MacDailyNews Take: Strong savings toward $10 popcorn and $7 drinks!

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.