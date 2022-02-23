President Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ stays No.1 on Apple App Store; over 500,000 users waitlisted

The rollout of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new Truth Social app has amassed a waitlist of over 500,000 users. The release of the iOS-only (for now) app hit the No. 1 spot on Apple’s App Store and, some 72 hours later, it remains atop Apple’s list of most popular apps.
The app rolled out on the Apple Store late Sunday evening and quickly earned the No. 1 spot on the top rated free applications, but it also came with its fair share of issues… Users who download Truth Social are being put on a ‘waitlist’ hundreds of thousands of places long, despite signups being open for more than 24 hours. An attempt to open an account on Tuesday morning by DailyMail.com showed at least 372,378 places in line – that line has raised to at least 500,000 by Wednesday afternoon.
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the company behind Truth Social, rose about 14 percent on Tuesday.
The app has 4.2 stars out of more than 25,000 ratings – the vast majority 5 stars.
The social media venture marks the former president’s return to social media… It’s now the number one free app on iPhones and iPads, followed by HBO Max, an app called Talking Ben the Dog, TikTok and YouTube. It also beats out other social media apps of Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, which are ranked seventh, eighth and ninth on the Apple App Store chart respectively…
The app was available to download shortly before midnight ET [on February 20] and was automatically downloaded to Apple devices belonging to users who had put in pre-orders. It’s not available on Android phones yet.
Trump’s social platform should be ‘fully operational’ by late March according to Trump Media & Technology Group Chief Executive Devin Nunes, a former California congressman.
MacDailyNews Take: Android settlers. Forever waiting for lowest common denominator ports of iOS apps.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Readers too numerous to mention individually for the heads up.]
9 Comments
He’s not President. Even when he was, he did nothing except ‘Executive Time’ six hours per day. Let him run again, and lose the popular vote [again] to become a three-time loser. Couldn’t happen to a nicer loser.
The amount of news hidden by the libturd media is staggering.
The amount of lies told by the libturd media is staggering.
The amount of stupidity that it takes not to know this is staggering.
The Internet is returning to walled gardens, each with its own reality.
Truth is the last thing on his mind
Yer not very brite are ya, olson?
Donald Trump is a narcissistic pig who is only out for himself.
Sadly, there are millions of American Idiots willing to be marks for his ongoing grift.
The depth of libturd stupidity is staggering
From a tech standpoint (non-political view), when a company offers a new online platform, it’s usually offered as a “beta” first. Interested users are asked to sign up for the beta, and a limited number of people are accepted for the first round . . . so if you are an engineer working on the back end, you can’t be too happy with how this was rolled out . . . Here is my interpretation of why this was rolled out in a non-traditional way: 1) The goal of any political operation (Republican or Democrat) is to get people’s information (cell phone number, email, address, etc.), so they can create a mailing list of potential supporters. 2) With this personal information, you can then hit up these people for donations, etc., and you can sell their information to other political affiliates (i.e. There is big money in getting people’s personal information) . . . 3) Thus, when the engineers said, “Let’s ramp this up slowly”, the political apparatus likely responded, “Let’s get everyone signed up now” . . . 4) The end result is that you get a rollout that appears non-professional from a tech viewpoint. 5) If you are a supporter of this app, this should concern you, because it will be challenging to hire more competent engineers to build out the platform, when those engineers see how poorly it started.