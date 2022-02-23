President Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ stays No.1 on Apple App Store; over 500,000 users waitlisted

The rollout of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s new Truth Social app has amassed a waitlist of over 500,000 users. The release of the iOS-only (for now) app hit the No. 1 spot on Apple’s App Store and, some 72 hours later, it remains atop Apple’s list of most popular apps.

The Daily Mail:

The app rolled out on the Apple Store late Sunday evening and quickly earned the No. 1 spot on the top rated free applications, but it also came with its fair share of issues… Users who download Truth Social are being put on a ‘waitlist’ hundreds of thousands of places long, despite signups being open for more than 24 hours. An attempt to open an account on Tuesday morning by DailyMail.com showed at least 372,378 places in line – that line has raised to at least 500,000 by Wednesday afternoon.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp, the company behind Truth Social, rose about 14 percent on Tuesday.

The app has 4.2 stars out of more than 25,000 ratings – the vast majority 5 stars.

The social media venture marks the former president’s return to social media… It’s now the number one free app on iPhones and iPads, followed by HBO Max, an app called Talking Ben the Dog, TikTok and YouTube. It also beats out other social media apps of Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat, which are ranked seventh, eighth and ninth on the Apple App Store chart respectively…

The app was available to download shortly before midnight ET [on February 20] and was automatically downloaded to Apple devices belonging to users who had put in pre-orders. It’s not available on Android phones yet.

Trump’s social platform should be ‘fully operational’ by late March according to Trump Media & Technology Group Chief Executive Devin Nunes, a former California congressman.